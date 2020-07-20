Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1908 OREGON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1908 OREGON ST
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1908 OREGON ST
1908 Oregon Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all
Location
1908 Oregon Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/31/19 Beautiful Townhouse for rent in Downtown Orlando - Property Id: 112491
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112491
Property Id 112491
(RLNE4819826)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1908 OREGON ST have any available units?
1908 OREGON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1908 OREGON ST have?
Some of 1908 OREGON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1908 OREGON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1908 OREGON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 OREGON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 OREGON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1908 OREGON ST offer parking?
No, 1908 OREGON ST does not offer parking.
Does 1908 OREGON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 OREGON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 OREGON ST have a pool?
No, 1908 OREGON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1908 OREGON ST have accessible units?
No, 1908 OREGON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 OREGON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 OREGON ST has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Integra Cove
6801 Integra Cove Blvd
Orlando, FL 32821
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Linden Audubon Park
990 Warehouse Rd
Orlando, FL 32803
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with Parking
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Kirkman North
Vista East
Central Business District
South Semoran
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach