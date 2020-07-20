All apartments in Orlando
Last updated May 9 2019 at 9:53 AM

1908 OREGON ST

1908 Oregon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1908 Oregon Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
dogs allowed
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 05/31/19 Beautiful Townhouse for rent in Downtown Orlando - Property Id: 112491

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112491
Property Id 112491

(RLNE4819826)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1908 OREGON ST have any available units?
1908 OREGON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1908 OREGON ST have?
Some of 1908 OREGON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1908 OREGON ST currently offering any rent specials?
1908 OREGON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1908 OREGON ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1908 OREGON ST is pet friendly.
Does 1908 OREGON ST offer parking?
No, 1908 OREGON ST does not offer parking.
Does 1908 OREGON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1908 OREGON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1908 OREGON ST have a pool?
No, 1908 OREGON ST does not have a pool.
Does 1908 OREGON ST have accessible units?
No, 1908 OREGON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1908 OREGON ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1908 OREGON ST has units with dishwashers.
