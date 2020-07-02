All apartments in Orlando
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:30 AM

1882 Caralee Boulevard

1882 Caralee Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1882 Caralee Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Engelwood Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pool
Open floor plan. Breakfast bar kitchen. Private terrance and back yard.Great location. Close to all major roadways, and airport. Great Community. Community amenities has pool and laundry facilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have any available units?
1882 Caralee Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1882 Caralee Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1882 Caralee Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1882 Caralee Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1882 Caralee Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.

