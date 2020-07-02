Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1882 Caralee Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1882 Caralee Boulevard
Last updated June 3 2020 at 3:30 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1882 Caralee Boulevard
1882 Caralee Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Engelwood Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1882 Caralee Boulevard, Orlando, FL 32822
Engelwood Park
Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Open floor plan. Breakfast bar kitchen. Private terrance and back yard.Great location. Close to all major roadways, and airport. Great Community. Community amenities has pool and laundry facilities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have any available units?
1882 Caralee Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 1882 Caralee Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1882 Caralee Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1882 Caralee Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1882 Caralee Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1882 Caralee Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 1882 Caralee Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave
Orlando, FL 32807
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Solstice Signature Apartment Homes
7511 Solstice Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach