Orlando, FL
1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE

1822 Horne Avenue · (407) 298-9777
1822 Horne Avenue, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE · Avail. now

$1,185

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1249 sqft

air conditioning
range
refrigerator
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home For Rent at 1822 Horne Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32811 - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home For Rent at 1822 Horne Ave. Orlando, Fl. 32811. This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Window A/C units. Call to schedule showing.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take I-4 East, Take the Conroy Road exit, EXIT 78, Turn left onto Conroy Rd, Turn right onto Vineland Rd, Vineland Rd becomes Bruton Blvd, Turn left onto Covington St, Take the 1st right onto Horne Ave

(RLNE3550212)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Does 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE have any available units?
1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE has a unit available for $1,185 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE have?
Some of 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE currently offering any rent specials?
1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE is pet friendly.
Does 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE offer parking?
No, 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE does not offer parking.
Does 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE have a pool?
No, 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE does not have a pool.
Does 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE have accessible units?
No, 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1822 Horne Avenue ORANGE does not have units with dishwashers.
