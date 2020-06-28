Rent Calculator
1822 AMBERLY AVENUE
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM
1 of 1
1822 AMBERLY AVENUE
1822 Amberly Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1822 Amberly Avenue, Orlando, FL 32822
Engelwood Park
Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful Condo for rent in quiet community. Freshly painted and ready for new tenant.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE have any available units?
1822 AMBERLY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE have?
Some of 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, microwave, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1822 AMBERLY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1822 AMBERLY AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
