Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1820 Weber
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1820 Weber
1820 Weber Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1820 Weber Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4886277)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1820 Weber have any available units?
1820 Weber doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 1820 Weber currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Weber is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Weber pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Weber is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1820 Weber offer parking?
No, 1820 Weber does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Weber have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Weber does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Weber have a pool?
No, 1820 Weber does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Weber have accessible units?
No, 1820 Weber does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Weber have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Weber does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Weber have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Weber does not have units with air conditioning.
