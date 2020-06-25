All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1820 Weber.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1820 Weber
Last updated May 29 2019 at 10:43 AM

1820 Weber

1820 Weber Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1820 Weber Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4886277)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Weber have any available units?
1820 Weber doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1820 Weber currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Weber is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Weber pet-friendly?
No, 1820 Weber is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1820 Weber offer parking?
No, 1820 Weber does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Weber have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Weber does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Weber have a pool?
No, 1820 Weber does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Weber have accessible units?
No, 1820 Weber does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Weber have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Weber does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1820 Weber have units with air conditioning?
No, 1820 Weber does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Bell at Universal
6350 Vineland Rd
Orlando, FL 32819

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach