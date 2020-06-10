All apartments in Orlando
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:21 PM

1819 MEETING PLACE

1819 Meeting Place · No Longer Available
Location

1819 Meeting Place, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease. Stunning 3-story townhome in Baldwin Park. Beautiful park views. Highly desirable location, close to the Village Center. Walk to everything. Kitchen has been updated with newer stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Plush carpet upstairs. Washer and dryer included. First floor has a bonus bedroom/office/playroom with full bath. High ceilings, open floorplan. Large dining area off kitchen. Walkout balcony. Available for move in on September 1st. Schedule a showing today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1819 MEETING PLACE have any available units?
1819 MEETING PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1819 MEETING PLACE have?
Some of 1819 MEETING PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1819 MEETING PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1819 MEETING PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1819 MEETING PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1819 MEETING PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1819 MEETING PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1819 MEETING PLACE offers parking.
Does 1819 MEETING PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1819 MEETING PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1819 MEETING PLACE have a pool?
No, 1819 MEETING PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1819 MEETING PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1819 MEETING PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1819 MEETING PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1819 MEETING PLACE has units with dishwashers.
