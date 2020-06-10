1819 MEETING PLACE

Amenities

For Lease. Stunning 3-story townhome in Baldwin Park. Beautiful park views. Highly desirable location, close to the Village Center. Walk to everything. Kitchen has been updated with newer stainless steel appliances and granite counters. Hardwood floors throughout the main living areas. Plush carpet upstairs. Washer and dryer included. First floor has a bonus bedroom/office/playroom with full bath. High ceilings, open floorplan. Large dining area off kitchen. Walkout balcony. Available for move in on September 1st. Schedule a showing today.