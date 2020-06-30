Rent Calculator
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1817 CANTON STREET.
1817 CANTON STREET
1817 CANTON STREET
1817 Canton Street
·
Location
1817 Canton Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North
Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Basic 1/1 in North Colonial Town North. Wonderful neighborhood, tree-lined brick street. Great walkable neighborhood. The unit does not have a washer or dryer or hookups.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1817 CANTON STREET have any available units?
1817 CANTON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 1817 CANTON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1817 CANTON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 CANTON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1817 CANTON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1817 CANTON STREET offer parking?
No, 1817 CANTON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1817 CANTON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1817 CANTON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 CANTON STREET have a pool?
No, 1817 CANTON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1817 CANTON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1817 CANTON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 CANTON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1817 CANTON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1817 CANTON STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 1817 CANTON STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
