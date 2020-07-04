Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all appliances. Fresh paint, new counter tops and sinks, clean and ready to move in now. Large living room and carport. Only 1 block from Rock Lake Elementary. Section 8 tenants okay.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1815 ROCK LAKE DRIVE have any available units?
1815 ROCK LAKE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1815 ROCK LAKE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1815 ROCK LAKE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.