1815 ROCK LAKE DRIVE
Last updated April 21 2020 at 1:29 AM

1815 ROCK LAKE DRIVE

1815 Rock Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1815 Rock Lake Drive, Orlando, FL 32805
Rock Lake

Amenities

carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
parking
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with all appliances. Fresh paint, new counter tops and sinks, clean and ready to move in now. Large living room and carport. Only 1 block from Rock Lake Elementary. Section 8 tenants okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

