Last updated February 13 2020 at 8:36 PM

1732 North Shore Terrace

1732 North Shore Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

1732 North Shore Terrace, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS!
CLICK HERE TO VIEW ALL OUR AVAILABLE HOMES!
CLICK HERE TO APPLY!

This single-family home is 1707? square feet including 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.?Feel free to browse photos of 1732 N Shore Ter, Orlando, FL 32804 and contact Hudson Homes Management at (469) 810-0581 to request more information.
Move-In Special! Lease before 02/29/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1732 North Shore Terrace have any available units?
1732 North Shore Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1732 North Shore Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1732 North Shore Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1732 North Shore Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1732 North Shore Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1732 North Shore Terrace offer parking?
No, 1732 North Shore Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1732 North Shore Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1732 North Shore Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1732 North Shore Terrace have a pool?
No, 1732 North Shore Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1732 North Shore Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1732 North Shore Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1732 North Shore Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 1732 North Shore Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1732 North Shore Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1732 North Shore Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

