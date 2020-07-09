All apartments in Orlando
1729 Flores Court

Location

1729 Flores Court, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1720340

Come tour this four bed, one and a half bath home today! This unit has 1250 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stainless steel appliances, microwave, and oven, ceiling fans, central air, washer/dryer hookups, newly renovated and freshly painted. With access to a carport. Minutes away from I-4. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does accept Section 8 vouchers.
|Amenities: Ceiling fans,Dishwasher,Microwave,Stainless steel appliances,Tile flooring,Tile in wet areas,Washer/ Dryer Hookups
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

