Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1720 POTOMAC COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1720 POTOMAC COURT
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:05 AM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1720 POTOMAC COURT
1720 Potomac Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Engelwood Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
1720 Potomac Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park
Amenities
courtyard
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
This townhome is located in the heart of East Orlando. With 2 levels you have bedrooms upstairs and for entertaining you have a spacious living area with front private courtyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1720 POTOMAC COURT have any available units?
1720 POTOMAC COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 1720 POTOMAC COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1720 POTOMAC COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 POTOMAC COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1720 POTOMAC COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1720 POTOMAC COURT offer parking?
No, 1720 POTOMAC COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1720 POTOMAC COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1720 POTOMAC COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 POTOMAC COURT have a pool?
No, 1720 POTOMAC COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1720 POTOMAC COURT have accessible units?
No, 1720 POTOMAC COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 POTOMAC COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 POTOMAC COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1720 POTOMAC COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 1720 POTOMAC COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sabal Palm at Lake Buena Vista
13675 Lake Vining Dr
Orlando, FL 32821
The Addison at Universal Boulevard
9875 Universal Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32819
The Vinings at Westwood
6600 Banner Lake Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Pavilion at Lake Eve
12515 Lake Square Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Grand Reserve at Kirkman Parke
3301 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with Parking
Orlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Lakeland, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Clermont, FL
Ocoee, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Kirkman North
Vista East
Central Business District
South Semoran
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach