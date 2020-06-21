All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1707 Gammon Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1707 Gammon Lane
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:47 PM

1707 Gammon Lane

1707 Gammon Lane · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1868465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1707 Gammon Lane, Orlando, FL 32811
Richmond Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 993 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
carport
parking
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1868465

Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 993 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen with refrigerator, microwave, oven and dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, central air, ceiling fans and is newly renovated. With access to a carport and a fenced yard. Minutes away from I-4. Pet friendly.

Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app. Click the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page and you’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. If this property is part of a homeowner’s association, additional fees may apply. This property does accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 Gammon Lane have any available units?
1707 Gammon Lane has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 Gammon Lane have?
Some of 1707 Gammon Lane's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 Gammon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1707 Gammon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 Gammon Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 Gammon Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1707 Gammon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1707 Gammon Lane does offer parking.
Does 1707 Gammon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 Gammon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 Gammon Lane have a pool?
No, 1707 Gammon Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1707 Gammon Lane have accessible units?
No, 1707 Gammon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 Gammon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 Gammon Lane has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1707 Gammon Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Tortuga Bay
12932 Mallory Cir
Orlando, FL 32828
Concord Court at Creative Village
661 W Amelia Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Lantower Grande Flats
3512 Grand Reserve Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Lofts at SoDo
100 W Grant St
Orlando, FL 32806
Baldwin Harbor
1711 Jake St
Orlando, FL 32814
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804
The Yard at Ivanhoe
1460 Alden Road
Orlando, FL 32803

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity