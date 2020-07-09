All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
17 East Princeton Street
17 East Princeton Street

17 W Princeton Street · No Longer Available
Location

17 W Princeton Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
College Park 2/1 Duplex with single carport space. This 17 E. Princeton duplex is front unit in the building. It includes carpet &amp; tile flooring, laundry room with W/D Hookups, HVAC, living room/dining room and single car carport. Lawn care included. Walking distance to Princeton Elementary School and close proximity to shops, Publix, Starbucks, Orange Cycle and David&#039;s World Cycle, amazing local restaurants such as Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen, Graffiti Junction, Ruststeak, Armando&#039;s and more. Located between Edgewater Drive and I-4.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 East Princeton Street have any available units?
17 East Princeton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 East Princeton Street have?
Some of 17 East Princeton Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 East Princeton Street currently offering any rent specials?
17 East Princeton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 East Princeton Street pet-friendly?
No, 17 East Princeton Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 17 East Princeton Street offer parking?
Yes, 17 East Princeton Street offers parking.
Does 17 East Princeton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 East Princeton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 East Princeton Street have a pool?
No, 17 East Princeton Street does not have a pool.
Does 17 East Princeton Street have accessible units?
No, 17 East Princeton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17 East Princeton Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 East Princeton Street has units with dishwashers.

