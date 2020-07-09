17 East Princeton Street

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher carport air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking

College Park 2/1 Duplex with single carport space. This 17 E. Princeton duplex is front unit in the building. It includes carpet & tile flooring, laundry room with W/D Hookups, HVAC, living room/dining room and single car carport. Lawn care included. Walking distance to Princeton Elementary School and close proximity to shops, Publix, Starbucks, Orange Cycle and David's World Cycle, amazing local restaurants such as Outpost Neighborhood Kitchen, Graffiti Junction, Ruststeak, Armando's and more. Located between Edgewater Drive and I-4.