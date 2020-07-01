All apartments in Orlando
1650 North Mills Ave
Last updated June 13 2020 at 8:21 AM

1650 North Mills Ave

1650 Mills Avenue · (352) 336-9349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1650 Mills Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Formosa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,682

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1085 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service. Contact us for more information on this and other properties that are just what you are looking for! Redefining apartment living. Located in the heart of the vibrant Mills Park area of Orlando, just steps away from exciting retail and dining, as well as ultra modern office spaces. With a beautiful park, bike path, farmer's market, and exquisite museums right next door, living here puts you right in the center of it all. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom homes are designed with your unique lifestyle in mind. Beautiful finishes, stunning views, and state-of-the-art amenities are just the beginning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1650 North Mills Ave have any available units?
1650 North Mills Ave has a unit available for $1,682 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1650 North Mills Ave have?
Some of 1650 North Mills Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1650 North Mills Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1650 North Mills Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1650 North Mills Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1650 North Mills Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1650 North Mills Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1650 North Mills Ave offers parking.
Does 1650 North Mills Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1650 North Mills Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1650 North Mills Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1650 North Mills Ave has a pool.
Does 1650 North Mills Ave have accessible units?
No, 1650 North Mills Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1650 North Mills Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1650 North Mills Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
