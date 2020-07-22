All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:34 AM

1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET

1642 Mount Vernon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

1642 Mount Vernon Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown South

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming bungalow in great location downtown. This historic gem has wood floors with tons of charm. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, archways, built-ins, a wood burning fireplace and a brand new A/C system with new duct work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET have any available units?
1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET have?
Some of 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET offers parking.
Does 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET have a pool?
No, 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

55 WEST
55 West Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
SkyHouse Orlando
335 N Magnolia Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Osprey Links at Hunters Creek Apartments
13931 Osprey links Rd
Orlando, FL 32837
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd
Orlando, FL 32827
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrlando 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Apartments
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach