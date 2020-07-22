1642 Mount Vernon Street, Orlando, FL 32803 Colonialtown South
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming bungalow in great location downtown. This historic gem has wood floors with tons of charm. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, archways, built-ins, a wood burning fireplace and a brand new A/C system with new duct work.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
