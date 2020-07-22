1642 MOUNT VERNON STREET

Amenities

hardwood floors garage air conditioning fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Charming bungalow in great location downtown. This historic gem has wood floors with tons of charm. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, archways, built-ins, a wood burning fireplace and a brand new A/C system with new duct work.