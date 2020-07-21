All apartments in Orlando
1625 Larkin Avenue
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

1625 Larkin Avenue

1625 Larkin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1625 Larkin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32812
Dixie Belle

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Dover Shores area! - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen appliances, 2 car garage, tile except for bedrooms, brand new carpet and paint, small fenced yard, small pets ok. Available soon!!! To view please call Eric at 407-484-8707.

(RLNE3932030)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Larkin Avenue have any available units?
1625 Larkin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1625 Larkin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Larkin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Larkin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Larkin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Larkin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Larkin Avenue offers parking.
Does 1625 Larkin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Larkin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Larkin Avenue have a pool?
No, 1625 Larkin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Larkin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1625 Larkin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Larkin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Larkin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Larkin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1625 Larkin Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
