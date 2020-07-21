1625 Larkin Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly garage carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Dover Shores area! - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, kitchen appliances, 2 car garage, tile except for bedrooms, brand new carpet and paint, small fenced yard, small pets ok. Available soon!!! To view please call Eric at 407-484-8707.



(RLNE3932030)