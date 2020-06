Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Stunning and Historic 1/2 Duplex in prime Downtown location. Interior & Exterior have been kept in Immaculate condition Hardwood Floors throughout, 2" blinds, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, private front, and back porches, and a breakfast room. Den in the back area. Beautiful bathroom with all new fixtures and vanity. This is truly one of a kind property in both its location and upkeep! Lawn care is included in the rental price.