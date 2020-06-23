1620 Asher Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities granite counters w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This beautiful 2/2 has double master suites with tub/shower combos and large closets. Wood look vinyl floors throughout, granite counters and updated bathrooms are brand new. 1 car garage has washer/dryer hook ups. It sits on a brick street just a couple of blocks from Lake Formosa. Convenient to Florida Hospital (Advent Health), Ivanhoe Antique District and Mills/50 neighborhood.

Private fenced yard and lawn care, water and sewer are included.

Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Applications available at www.KWRentsOrlando.com Call Angela today for a showing at 407-701-7183.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 1/4/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.