1620 Asher Lane

Amenities
This beautiful 2/2 has double master suites with tub/shower combos and large closets. Wood look vinyl floors throughout, granite counters and updated bathrooms are brand new. 1 car garage has washer/dryer hook ups. It sits on a brick street just a couple of blocks from Lake Formosa. Convenient to Florida Hospital (Advent Health), Ivanhoe Antique District and Mills/50 neighborhood.
Private fenced yard and lawn care, water and sewer are included.
Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Applications available at www.KWRentsOrlando.com Call Angela today for a showing at 407-701-7183.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 1/4/20
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.