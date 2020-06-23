All apartments in Orlando
1620 Asher Lane

Location

1620 Asher Lane, Orlando, FL 32803
Lake Formosa

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This beautiful 2/2 has double master suites with tub/shower combos and large closets. Wood look vinyl floors throughout, granite counters and updated bathrooms are brand new. 1 car garage has washer/dryer hook ups. It sits on a brick street just a couple of blocks from Lake Formosa. Convenient to Florida Hospital (Advent Health), Ivanhoe Antique District and Mills/50 neighborhood.
Private fenced yard and lawn care, water and sewer are included.
Small pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Applications available at www.KWRentsOrlando.com Call Angela today for a showing at 407-701-7183.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,725, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $1,725, Available 1/4/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
