All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1619 E Jefferson St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1619 E Jefferson St
Last updated September 8 2019 at 7:26 PM

1619 E Jefferson St

1619 E Jefferson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1619 E Jefferson Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Executive home in downtown Orlando's Thornton Park neighborhood. Walk to Lake Eola, great restaurants and downtown venues. This 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home with loft comes complete with a chefs kitchen, including white granite countertops, stainless steel Viking appliances, wine fridge and huge walk in pantry. Beautiful acacia hardwood floors throughout the entire home with tasteful porcelain and slate tiles in the bathrooms. A spacious upstairs master suite with beautifully appointed master bath area complete with marble shower, two vanities and freestanding soaker tub. Enjoy a glass of wine in the evening on one of the two wrap around porches/ balconies or in the gated courtyard complete with gas grill.This house is only four years old and boasts energy saving features such as double pane windows, a high efficiency air conditioning system and whole house water filtration. This property has never been leased. Owner will consider a pet. Great location with access to I4 and 408. Minutes from Downtown Orlando's restaurants, shopping, and nightlife! Complete lawn care inculded in the rent.

**Pets may be considered **

To apply for this property or to schedule your showing today, please visit www.SpecializedOrlando.com or call 407.705.8559.

Nancy Guadagnino, Leasing Agent
Specialized Property Management

We provide full-service property management for more information please visit www.specializedorlando.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1619 E Jefferson St have any available units?
1619 E Jefferson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1619 E Jefferson St have?
Some of 1619 E Jefferson St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1619 E Jefferson St currently offering any rent specials?
1619 E Jefferson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1619 E Jefferson St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1619 E Jefferson St is pet friendly.
Does 1619 E Jefferson St offer parking?
No, 1619 E Jefferson St does not offer parking.
Does 1619 E Jefferson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1619 E Jefferson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1619 E Jefferson St have a pool?
No, 1619 E Jefferson St does not have a pool.
Does 1619 E Jefferson St have accessible units?
No, 1619 E Jefferson St does not have accessible units.
Does 1619 E Jefferson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1619 E Jefferson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Bentley at Maitland
6750 Woodlake Dr
Orlando, FL 32810
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Harper Grand
5916 Mausser Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Lexington Court
315 W Concord St
Orlando, FL 32801
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln
Orlando, FL 32814
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach