1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT
1605 Shady Ridge Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1605 Shady Ridge Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Hidden Creek townhome, RECENTLY PAINTED, TILE downstairs, LAMINATE upstairs, GRANITE countertops, upgraded appliances, fenced back patio, 2 COMMUNITY POOLS!!
Gated community
Renters Insurance Required
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT have any available units?
1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT have?
Some of 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT offer parking?
No, 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT have a pool?
Yes, 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT has a pool.
Does 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT have accessible units?
No, 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1605 SHADY RIDGE COURT has units with dishwashers.
