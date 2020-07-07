All apartments in Orlando
Last updated November 18 2019 at 6:00 AM

1605 Shady Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Location

1605 Shady Ridge Court, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
range
2 Bedroom 2.5 bath Hidden Creek townhome, RECENTLY PAINTED, TILE downstairs, LAMINATE upstairs, GRANITE countertops, upgraded appliances, fenced back patio, 2 COMMUNITY POOLS!!
Gated community
Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

