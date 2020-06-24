All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:19 PM

155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange

155 S Court Ave Unit 2005 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Central Business District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

155 S Court Ave Unit 2005, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

dishwasher
gym
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
2 bedroom 2 bath condo for rent at 155 S. Court Ave #2005 Orlando, FL 32801 - 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo for rent at 155 S Court Ave Unit 2005, Central heat and air, range, dishwasher, refrigerator and dishwasher. Please call our office to arrange a showing. Pool and Fitness Room. NO PETS

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.

Driving Directions: Take Orange Avenue North of Gore Street; Left onto E. Pine Street; Left onto S. Court Avenue

(RLNE4649916)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange have any available units?
155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange have?
Some of 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange's amenities include dishwasher, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange currently offering any rent specials?
155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange pet-friendly?
No, 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange offer parking?
No, 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange does not offer parking.
Does 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange have a pool?
Yes, 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange has a pool.
Does 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange have accessible units?
No, 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 S. Court Avenue Unit 2005 Orange has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Heritage Estates Garden Homes
11701 Heritage Estates Ave
Orlando, FL 32825
Ellery at Lake Sherwood
8008 Bala Sands Blvd
Orlando, FL 32818
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
Lantower Grande Pines
11128 Grande Pines Circle
Orlando, FL 32821

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach