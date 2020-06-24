All apartments in Orlando
1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO

1530 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1530 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Studio apt at the heart of Baldwin park - One bedroom apt at the heart of Baldwin park , wood floor close to the pubix . Washer and dryer inside the unit , please call or text Eric Jia 4074011431 for showing

(RLNE2190413)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO have any available units?
1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO currently offering any rent specials?
1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO pet-friendly?
No, 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO offer parking?
No, 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO does not offer parking.
Does 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO have a pool?
No, 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO does not have a pool.
Does 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO have accessible units?
No, 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO have units with air conditioning?
No, 1530 LAKE BALDWIN LN ORLANDO does not have units with air conditioning.
