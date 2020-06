Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- The "Melrose Place" of Downtown Orlando. Adorable mini 1/1. first floor condo. Tucked away on a quiet brick street. In The Olde Delaney Square Condo, this unit has wood floors an upgraded kitchen, plenty of closet space and a large tropical patio facing the pool and remodeled club house and laundry room. Comes with one assigned space. These adorable units don't come along often and they go fast! Small pets considered at owners discretion.



(RLNE4683795)