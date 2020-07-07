All apartments in Orlando
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1522 East Washington Street

1522 E Washington Street
Location

1522 E Washington Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Lawsona- Fern Creek

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apartment at 1522 East Washington St. Orlando, FL 32801. This home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C, Call to schedule a showing. 1 car carport. For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890. Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. Driving Directions: Take Central Blvd. East of Orange Avenue; Left onto Ferncreek Av

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1522 East Washington Street have any available units?
1522 East Washington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1522 East Washington Street have?
Some of 1522 East Washington Street's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1522 East Washington Street currently offering any rent specials?
1522 East Washington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1522 East Washington Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1522 East Washington Street is pet friendly.
Does 1522 East Washington Street offer parking?
Yes, 1522 East Washington Street offers parking.
Does 1522 East Washington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1522 East Washington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1522 East Washington Street have a pool?
No, 1522 East Washington Street does not have a pool.
Does 1522 East Washington Street have accessible units?
No, 1522 East Washington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1522 East Washington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1522 East Washington Street does not have units with dishwashers.

