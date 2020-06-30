All apartments in Orlando
1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE
1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1519 Lake Baldwin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1519 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Make life easy with this conveniently located studio apartment in the heart of Baldwin Park. The award-winning shopping (even a neighborhood Publix), dining, and entertainment of downtown Baldwin Park are all steps away from your door as well as three community pools, a fitness center, numerous parks and miles of beautiful walking trails. The apartment is located on the second level to provide great privacy and a quiet environment. Everything inside the 600 square foot studio feels bright and airy including the kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, range / oven, and microwave. The home also includes the ease of an in-unit washer and dryer. Because the home is located in sought-after Baldwin Park, access to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, I-4, and SR 408 is a breeze.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have any available units?
1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have?
Some of 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offer parking?
No, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not offer parking.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has a pool.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has units with dishwashers.

