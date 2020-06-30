1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

Amenities
Make life easy with this conveniently located studio apartment in the heart of Baldwin Park. The award-winning shopping (even a neighborhood Publix), dining, and entertainment of downtown Baldwin Park are all steps away from your door as well as three community pools, a fitness center, numerous parks and miles of beautiful walking trails. The apartment is located on the second level to provide great privacy and a quiet environment. Everything inside the 600 square foot studio feels bright and airy including the kitchen equipped with a refrigerator, dishwasher, range / oven, and microwave. The home also includes the ease of an in-unit washer and dryer. Because the home is located in sought-after Baldwin Park, access to downtown Orlando, Winter Park, I-4, and SR 408 is a breeze.