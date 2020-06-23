All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 6:14 AM

1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1519 Lake Baldwin Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1519 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Studio apartment conveniently located in the epicenter of Baldwin Park. Enjoy all the amenities this community offers: pools, fitness centers, parks, and its locale to unique shops and restaurants. Available April 1, 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have any available units?
1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have?
Some of 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE currently offering any rent specials?
1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE pet-friendly?
No, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offer parking?
Yes, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does offer parking.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have a pool?
Yes, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has a pool.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have accessible units?
No, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd
Orlando, FL 32807
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Modera Central
125 E. Pine Street
Orlando, FL 32801
Montevista at Windermere
6421 Conroy Rd
Orlando, FL 32835
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Hudson at East
12530 Innovation East Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
The Princeton At College Park
646 W Smith Street
Orlando, FL 32804
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach