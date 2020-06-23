1519 LAKE BALDWIN LANE

1519 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL 32814 Baldwin Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Studio apartment conveniently located in the epicenter of Baldwin Park. Enjoy all the amenities this community offers: pools, fitness centers, parks, and its locale to unique shops and restaurants. Available April 1, 2019.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
