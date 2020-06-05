All apartments in Orlando
1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

1518 Ridgewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

1518 Ridgewood Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Colonialtown South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
This fabulous Downtown town home has big city style mixed with traditional charm! Just around the corner from neighborhood favorite dine/wine/brunch spot, Maxine's on Shine and a few more to the Downtown YMCA and Lake Eola. Close to FUN, FOOD and FESTIVITIES galore and set on a charming BRICK STREET. Updated with the feel of a modern NY loft including polished concrete floors, quartz counters and sleek cabinets. Subway tile accents in kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. Exterior offers a covered front porch that extends to a paver patio and walkway. Your back porch has room for storage and washer/dryer. SO CLOSE to Thornton Park, Eola Heights and the Mills50 communities. Call ASAP to preview and secure this wonderful home! NOTE: updates have been made since photos taken including all new cordless blinds throughout, a new dining room light fixture and new ceiling fans. *** ONLINE SCAMS ARE ON THE RISE. BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT RENTAL POSTINGS. ALWAYS VISIT the property prior to transferring money or submitting sensitive information to another party. Cross reference the property online to check listings. ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have any available units?
1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have?
Some of 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offer parking?
No, 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have a pool?
No, 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have accessible units?
No, 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
