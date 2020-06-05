1518 E RIDGEWOOD STREET

Amenities

This fabulous Downtown town home has big city style mixed with traditional charm! Just around the corner from neighborhood favorite dine/wine/brunch spot, Maxine's on Shine and a few more to the Downtown YMCA and Lake Eola. Close to FUN, FOOD and FESTIVITIES galore and set on a charming BRICK STREET. Updated with the feel of a modern NY loft including polished concrete floors, quartz counters and sleek cabinets. Subway tile accents in kitchen and bath. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. Exterior offers a covered front porch that extends to a paver patio and walkway. Your back porch has room for storage and washer/dryer. SO CLOSE to Thornton Park, Eola Heights and the Mills50 communities. Call ASAP to preview and secure this wonderful home! NOTE: updates have been made since photos taken including all new cordless blinds throughout, a new dining room light fixture and new ceiling fans. *** ONLINE SCAMS ARE ON THE RISE. BEWARE OF FRAUDULENT RENTAL POSTINGS. ALWAYS VISIT the property prior to transferring money or submitting sensitive information to another party. Cross reference the property online to check listings. ***