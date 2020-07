Amenities

Lovely 2 bedroom, 1 bath block constructed Washington Shores home. Ceramic tile throughout and fresh paint, this home is ready to move in to now. Refrigerator and stove included. Great cabinets and counter. Perfect for your family, move in condition. Washer & dryer hooks. No pets, no smoking no felonies, and no evictions.