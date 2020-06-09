Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Single family 2 Story Home for Rent at 1514 E. Central Blvd., Orlando, FL 32801 - 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath 2 Story Home, Hardwood floors, fireplace, Living room, formal dining room, updated kitchen, Master bath with Jetted tub, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, Washer, Dryer, Central Heat and Air, Washer/Dryer, Large Fenced back yard. Rent includes Lawn Care!



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Diane.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application.



Driving Directions: Mills Avenue North from South Street, Right onto E. Central Blvd.



