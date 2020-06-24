151 E Crystal Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32806 Wadeview Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful home in the Wadeview Park area of downtown Orlando! Located on a oversized, corner lot this home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, split bedroom plan, and a fenced in yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
