All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET

151 E Crystal Lake Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

151 E Crystal Lake Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come see this beautiful home in the Wadeview Park area of downtown Orlando! Located on a oversized, corner lot this home features an open floor plan, vaulted ceilings, split bedroom plan, and a fenced in yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have any available units?
151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have?
Some of 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET offer parking?
Yes, 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET offers parking.
Does 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have a pool?
No, 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 E CRYSTAL LAKE STREET has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
Crowntree Lakes
5759 Crowntree Ln
Orlando, FL 32829
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Fisherman's Village
5800 Dolphin Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Verona At Valencia Park
1601 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach