1503 MINNESOTA STREET
Last updated May 27 2020 at 1:10 AM
1 of 27
1503 MINNESOTA STREET
1503 Minnesota Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1503 Minnesota Street, Orlando, FL 32803
Colonialtown North
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Two Bedroom One Bath Duplex with Bonus Room that has it's own private entry. Quiet Street, Covered Parking and a Fenced Yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1503 MINNESOTA STREET have any available units?
1503 MINNESOTA STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1503 MINNESOTA STREET have?
Some of 1503 MINNESOTA STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1503 MINNESOTA STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1503 MINNESOTA STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 MINNESOTA STREET pet-friendly?
No, 1503 MINNESOTA STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1503 MINNESOTA STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1503 MINNESOTA STREET offers parking.
Does 1503 MINNESOTA STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1503 MINNESOTA STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 MINNESOTA STREET have a pool?
No, 1503 MINNESOTA STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1503 MINNESOTA STREET have accessible units?
No, 1503 MINNESOTA STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 MINNESOTA STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1503 MINNESOTA STREET has units with dishwashers.
