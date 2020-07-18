150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106

Amenities

Amazing views! enjoy downtown lifestyle from the top!. this unit has one of the best views in the building. Watch the breathtaking sunrise every morning from your bedroom!. This immaculate condo Features 2 bedrooms, (master with views of the city), motorized blinds, Designer closets spacious master bath with tub and separate shower, plenty of cabinet space and double sink vanity The amenities are incredible, 24 hours front desk security, package receiving service, Fitness center, Lounge area, pool, tennis court, basketball court, lobby and a dog park. 2 parking space included.