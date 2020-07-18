All apartments in Orlando
150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106

150 Robinson Street · (407) 953-6501
Location

150 Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1138 sqft

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
package receiving
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
lobby
package receiving
tennis court
Amazing views! enjoy downtown lifestyle from the top!. this unit has one of the best views in the building. Watch the breathtaking sunrise every morning from your bedroom!. This immaculate condo Features 2 bedrooms, (master with views of the city), motorized blinds, Designer closets spacious master bath with tub and separate shower, plenty of cabinet space and double sink vanity The amenities are incredible, 24 hours front desk security, package receiving service, Fitness center, Lounge area, pool, tennis court, basketball court, lobby and a dog park. 2 parking space included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 have any available units?
150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 have?
Some of 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 currently offering any rent specials?
150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 pet-friendly?
Yes, 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 is pet friendly.
Does 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 offer parking?
Yes, 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 offers parking.
Does 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 have a pool?
Yes, 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 has a pool.
Does 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 have accessible units?
No, 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 does not have accessible units.
Does 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 have units with dishwashers?
No, 150 E Robinson Street Unit 3106 - 3106 does not have units with dishwashers.
