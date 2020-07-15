Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool garage

1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B Available 08/14/20 Stunning 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage Located in Baldwin Park - Orlando - Stunning 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage Located in Baldwin Park - Orlando will be Available 8/14/20! The community features a community pool, recreation facilities, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trail. Full lawn care service included, walk through the wrought iron gates, through the courtyard to the two-story townhome. Spacious living area that opens to the updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar and computer area. Tiled flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor where all bedrooms are located. The master suite includes double sinks, garden tub, separate shower. The second and third bedrooms have separate entry to the balcony. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included and two AC units. Conveniently located to Baldwin Park's downtown center with shops and dining. Pets will be considered.



(RLNE2408478)