1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B

1459 Lake Baldwin Lane · (407) 855-0331
Location

1459 Lake Baldwin Lane, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B · Avail. Aug 14

$2,395

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
garage
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B Available 08/14/20 Stunning 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage Located in Baldwin Park - Orlando - Stunning 3/2.5 Townhome with 2 Car Garage Located in Baldwin Park - Orlando will be Available 8/14/20! The community features a community pool, recreation facilities, clubhouse, fitness center and walking trail. Full lawn care service included, walk through the wrought iron gates, through the courtyard to the two-story townhome. Spacious living area that opens to the updated kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances, upgraded counter tops, lots of cabinets and counter space, breakfast bar and computer area. Tiled flooring on the first floor and carpet on the second floor where all bedrooms are located. The master suite includes double sinks, garden tub, separate shower. The second and third bedrooms have separate entry to the balcony. Inside laundry with washer and dryer included and two AC units. Conveniently located to Baldwin Park's downtown center with shops and dining. Pets will be considered.

(RLNE2408478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B have any available units?
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B has a unit available for $2,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B have?
Some of 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B is pet friendly.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B offers parking.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B has a pool.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1459 Lake Baldwin Lane Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
