All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1439 South Oxalis Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1439 South Oxalis Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1439 South Oxalis Avenue

1439 S Oxalis Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Engelwood Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1439 S Oxalis Avenue, Orlando, FL 32807
Engelwood Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home For Rent at 1439 S. Oxalis Ave Orlando, Fl. 32807 This Home has a Range, Refrigerator, Central Heat and A/C. Call to schedule showing. For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Cristina Burgos at 407-361-7193 or Rick Sein at 407-716-0459. Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to cristinaburgos.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. Driving Directions:Take I-4 East, Merge onto E West Expy E/FL-408 E via EXIT 82A toward Titusv

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1439 South Oxalis Avenue have any available units?
1439 South Oxalis Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1439 South Oxalis Avenue have?
Some of 1439 South Oxalis Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1439 South Oxalis Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1439 South Oxalis Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1439 South Oxalis Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1439 South Oxalis Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1439 South Oxalis Avenue offer parking?
No, 1439 South Oxalis Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1439 South Oxalis Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1439 South Oxalis Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1439 South Oxalis Avenue have a pool?
No, 1439 South Oxalis Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1439 South Oxalis Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1439 South Oxalis Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1439 South Oxalis Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1439 South Oxalis Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir
Orlando, FL 32822
The Parks At Hunter's Creek
3000 National Parks Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Lago Vista
6000 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
Valencia Plantation
4928 E Michigan St
Orlando, FL 32812

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach