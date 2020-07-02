All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1431 Knollwood St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1431 Knollwood St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1431 Knollwood St

1431 Knollwood Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
College Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1431 Knollwood Street, Orlando, FL 32804
College Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4258392)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1431 Knollwood St have any available units?
1431 Knollwood St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1431 Knollwood St currently offering any rent specials?
1431 Knollwood St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1431 Knollwood St pet-friendly?
No, 1431 Knollwood St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1431 Knollwood St offer parking?
No, 1431 Knollwood St does not offer parking.
Does 1431 Knollwood St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1431 Knollwood St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1431 Knollwood St have a pool?
No, 1431 Knollwood St does not have a pool.
Does 1431 Knollwood St have accessible units?
No, 1431 Knollwood St does not have accessible units.
Does 1431 Knollwood St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1431 Knollwood St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1431 Knollwood St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1431 Knollwood St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windrift
949 Crowsnest Cir
Orlando, FL 32825
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Cornerstone
2409 S Conway Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct
Orlando, FL 32839
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue
Orlando, FL 32839
Essex
8000 Essex Point Circle
Orlando, FL 32819
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthMillenia
Baldwin ParkKirkman NorthVista East
Central Business DistrictSouth Semoran

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach