1426 E. Gore

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Lake Como/Lake Davis 3/2 - PENDING - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open great room concept. It's nestled between Lake Como and Lake Davis and is an easy walk to parks and Mills market. It's zoned for the new Lake Como elementary school and Boone High. The property has an attached one car garage with garage door opener, washer and dryer hook up. The backyard is fenced and lawn care is included in rent. Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner open to pets with pet fee and possibly extra security deposit. More photos are coming, property is being painted and will have updates done as well.



