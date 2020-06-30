All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1426 E. Gore.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1426 E. Gore
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1426 E. Gore

1426 Gore Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1426 Gore Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Lake Weldona

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lake Como/Lake Davis 3/2 - PENDING - Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home with an open great room concept. It's nestled between Lake Como and Lake Davis and is an easy walk to parks and Mills market. It's zoned for the new Lake Como elementary school and Boone High. The property has an attached one car garage with garage door opener, washer and dryer hook up. The backyard is fenced and lawn care is included in rent. Tenant pays for all utilities. Owner open to pets with pet fee and possibly extra security deposit. More photos are coming, property is being painted and will have updates done as well.

(RLNE5407854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1426 E. Gore have any available units?
1426 E. Gore doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1426 E. Gore currently offering any rent specials?
1426 E. Gore is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1426 E. Gore pet-friendly?
Yes, 1426 E. Gore is pet friendly.
Does 1426 E. Gore offer parking?
Yes, 1426 E. Gore offers parking.
Does 1426 E. Gore have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1426 E. Gore does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1426 E. Gore have a pool?
No, 1426 E. Gore does not have a pool.
Does 1426 E. Gore have accessible units?
No, 1426 E. Gore does not have accessible units.
Does 1426 E. Gore have units with dishwashers?
No, 1426 E. Gore does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1426 E. Gore have units with air conditioning?
No, 1426 E. Gore does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland World Gateway
15050 Ember Springs Circle
Orlando, FL 32821
Camden World Gateway
14501 Gateway Pointe Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Paramount On Lake Eola
415 E Pine St
Orlando, FL 32801
Lorenzo at East Mil
1968 Lake Heritage Cir
Orlando, FL 32839
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd
Orlando, FL 32839
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr
Orlando, FL 32789

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach