Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1422 Nieuport Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1422 Nieuport Lane
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:29 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1422 Nieuport Lane
1422 Nieuport Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1422 Nieuport Lane, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This single-family home is located in the Holden Heights neighborhood. Lot size of 6,768 sqft.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have any available units?
1422 Nieuport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
Is 1422 Nieuport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Nieuport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Nieuport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane offer parking?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have a pool?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have accessible units?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Villa Valencia
8100 Claire Ann Dr
Orlando, FL 32825
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd
Orlando, FL 32829
Aria at Millenia
5000 Millenia Palms Drive
Orlando, FL 32839
Arium Grandewood
3701 Grandewood Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Lake Ivanhoe Shores
1730 Gurtler Court
Orlando, FL 32804
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St
Orlando, FL 32835
Eight at East
3200 Innovation Walk Loop
Orlando, FL 32828
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach