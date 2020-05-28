All apartments in Orlando
Orlando, FL
1422 Nieuport Lane
1422 Nieuport Lane

1422 Nieuport Lane
Location

1422 Nieuport Lane, Orlando, FL 32805
Holden Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This single-family home is located in the Holden Heights neighborhood. Lot size of 6,768 sqft.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have any available units?
1422 Nieuport Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
Is 1422 Nieuport Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1422 Nieuport Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1422 Nieuport Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane offer parking?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have a pool?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have accessible units?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1422 Nieuport Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1422 Nieuport Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

