1415 ZENITH PLACE

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters range recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NW ORLANDO - LAKE LAWNE SHORES - Check out this remodeled 4BR/2BA spacious home. Freshly painted inside and out, tiled flooring throughout, and new baths. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Huge backyard. Convenient location.



Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.



For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 634-2567.



PLEASE NOTE:

A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.

Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.



(RLNE5613016)