1415 ZENITH PLACE
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:01 AM

1415 ZENITH PLACE

1415 Zenith Place · No Longer Available
Location

1415 Zenith Place, Orlando, FL 32808
Mercy Drive

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NW ORLANDO - LAKE LAWNE SHORES - Check out this remodeled 4BR/2BA spacious home. Freshly painted inside and out, tiled flooring throughout, and new baths. Granite counter tops in kitchen. Huge backyard. Convenient location.

Applications are per adult (18 & older). First full month due at move in. Pet screening required for ALL applicants, visit hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com. Pets (IF ALLOWED) are but breed restricted (pet application required & pet fee ranges from $350-$550 per pet, 2 pet limit). Liability insurance is required & A/C Filter Service is required. $275 admin fee due at move in. We will hold the property for the first application and deposit received.

For additional information, please visit our website, www.hamptonandhampton.com, or call 1-(407) 634-2567.

PLEASE NOTE:
A "Pet Screening Affidavit" must be completed for ALL applicants.
Pet screenings, affidavits, and/or applications are located online at hamptonandhampton.petscreening.com.

(RLNE5613016)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

