1409 Radleigh Place

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has over 1200 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, and ceiling fans. Minutes away from FL-408. Pet friendly.



Set up a self-showing tour with our Rently app by clicking the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page. You’ll be able to see this home ASAP.



BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.



BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.



This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, so additional fees may apply. This property does accept Section 8 vouchers.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.