Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1409 Radleigh Place
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:55 PM

1409 Radleigh Place

1409 Radleigh Place · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1786244
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1409 Radleigh Place, Orlando, FL 32808
Mercy Drive

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,494

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has over 1200 square feet of space, with amenities including a fully appliance kitchen, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, central air, and ceiling fans. Minutes away from FL-408. Pet friendly.

Set up a self-showing tour with our Rently app by clicking the Schedule a Tour or Check Availability button on this page. You’ll be able to see this home ASAP.

BONUS: Have peace of mind in knowing this property is professionally managed by Great Jones Property Management. With a fully staffed 24/7 tenant support hotline, all of your requests will be addressed immediately and all maintenance repairs are performed by licensed and insured vendors. Rent can be paid in cash, online through our portal system, or by check.

BE AWARE: Scams are operating in this region. Email leasing.orlando@greatjones.co to contact an official Great Jones representative about this property. Great Jones will never advertise on Craigslist, ask you to wire money, or ask you to keep the key to the home for move in.

This property comes in as-is condition. This property is part of a homeowner’s association, so additional fees may apply. This property does accept Section 8 vouchers.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Radleigh Place have any available units?
1409 Radleigh Place has a unit available for $1,494 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1409 Radleigh Place have?
Some of 1409 Radleigh Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Radleigh Place currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Radleigh Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Radleigh Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Radleigh Place is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Radleigh Place offer parking?
No, 1409 Radleigh Place does not offer parking.
Does 1409 Radleigh Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Radleigh Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Radleigh Place have a pool?
No, 1409 Radleigh Place does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Radleigh Place have accessible units?
No, 1409 Radleigh Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Radleigh Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Radleigh Place does not have units with dishwashers.
