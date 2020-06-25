All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1406 NOLAN COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1406 NOLAN COURT
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM

1406 NOLAN COURT

1406 Nolan Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Baldwin Park
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1406 Nolan Court, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Great Location . Across from Publix ,In front of a Park , It also backed to the lake for a nice afternoon Walk. The property is all wood floor except the stairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have any available units?
1406 NOLAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1406 NOLAN COURT have?
Some of 1406 NOLAN COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1406 NOLAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1406 NOLAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 NOLAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1406 NOLAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1406 NOLAN COURT offers parking.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 NOLAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have a pool?
No, 1406 NOLAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1406 NOLAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 NOLAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Jubilee Park
6850 Merryvale Lane
Orlando, FL 32128
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
Kestra Apartments
10387 Vista Oaks Court
Orlando, FL 32836
The Grand Reserve at Lee Vista
6201 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Camden North Quarter
777 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach