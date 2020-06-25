Rent Calculator
1406 NOLAN COURT
Last updated May 26 2019 at 10:06 AM
1406 NOLAN COURT
1406 Nolan Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
1406 Nolan Court, Orlando, FL 32814
Baldwin Park
Amenities
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Absolutely Great Location . Across from Publix ,In front of a Park , It also backed to the lake for a nice afternoon Walk. The property is all wood floor except the stairs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have any available units?
1406 NOLAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1406 NOLAN COURT have?
Some of 1406 NOLAN COURT's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1406 NOLAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
1406 NOLAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 NOLAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 1406 NOLAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT offer parking?
Yes, 1406 NOLAN COURT offers parking.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 NOLAN COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have a pool?
No, 1406 NOLAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 1406 NOLAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 NOLAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 NOLAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
