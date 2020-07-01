1401 W ROBINSON STREET

Amenities

This adorable 2/1 is located in the heart of Orlando. This beautifully newly renovated duplex is a steal. All appliances are installed. You have to see to appreciate it. This property is pet friendly as well!



Situated on the corner of W Robinson and Nashville, this property is close to downtown, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. The Camping World Stadium is just minutes away as are all major roadways. Rock Lake is also steps away from this property. Don't miss out on this sweet deal!