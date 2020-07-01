All apartments in Orlando
1401 W ROBINSON STREET

1401 Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

1401 Robinson Street, Orlando, FL 32805
Rock Lake

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This adorable 2/1 is located in the heart of Orlando. This beautifully newly renovated duplex is a steal. All appliances are installed. You have to see to appreciate it. This property is pet friendly as well!

Situated on the corner of W Robinson and Nashville, this property is close to downtown, schools, shopping, dining and entertainment. The Camping World Stadium is just minutes away as are all major roadways. Rock Lake is also steps away from this property. Don't miss out on this sweet deal!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 W ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
1401 W ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 W ROBINSON STREET have?
Some of 1401 W ROBINSON STREET's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 W ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1401 W ROBINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 W ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 W ROBINSON STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1401 W ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
No, 1401 W ROBINSON STREET does not offer parking.
Does 1401 W ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 W ROBINSON STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 W ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 1401 W ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 1401 W ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 1401 W ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 W ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 W ROBINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.

