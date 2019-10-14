Rent Calculator
13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE
13885 Benavente Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
13885 Benavente Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
ice maker
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great area and Great property. Close to everything in the General Lake Nona area. Call now for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE have any available units?
13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE have?
Some of 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13885 BENAVENTE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
