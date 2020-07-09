All apartments in Orlando
13767 Benavente Ave

13767 Benavente Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13767 Benavente Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
Beautiful 2/2 in Lake Nona! - HOME SWEET HOME! Make your way upstairs to the spacious living area, leading back to the amazing kitchen. The kitchen features granite counter tops, an ample amount of cabinetry and center island. Master suite is complete with private bath and large walk-in closet. Additional bedroom a great size with access to the hall bath. Enjoy relaxing on the enclosed terrace or balcony with water view! Available Now!

***HOA may require separate application/fee ***

This property offers an option of a security deposit-free lease using Obligos billing authorization technology for qualified tenants and well as a mandatory Tenant Benefit Package.

INTERESTED IN A TOUR? Call 407-543-1073 anytime for tour information.

360 VIRTUAL TOUR - Coming Soon!

SHOWINGS - Register for a private tour by clicking this link: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13767-benavente-ave

READY TO APPLY? - Click here and complete the online application: https://trusthomeproperties.com/tenants/#homes-for-rent

SECURITY DEPOSIT - No upfront security deposit option with Obligo for Renters who qualify for the Obligo service. If you do not qualify then a traditional upfront security deposit will be required.

TENANT BENEFIT PACKAGE Included with ALL leases is a $49 Tenant Benefit Package.

PET POLICY - Pets considered with owner permission.

DISCLAIMER - Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5778568)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13767 Benavente Ave have any available units?
13767 Benavente Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13767 Benavente Ave have?
Some of 13767 Benavente Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13767 Benavente Ave currently offering any rent specials?
13767 Benavente Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13767 Benavente Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 13767 Benavente Ave is pet friendly.
Does 13767 Benavente Ave offer parking?
No, 13767 Benavente Ave does not offer parking.
Does 13767 Benavente Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13767 Benavente Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13767 Benavente Ave have a pool?
Yes, 13767 Benavente Ave has a pool.
Does 13767 Benavente Ave have accessible units?
No, 13767 Benavente Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 13767 Benavente Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 13767 Benavente Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

