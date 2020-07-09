Rent Calculator
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
13708 Chauvin Avenue
Last updated November 12 2019 at 4:30 AM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13708 Chauvin Avenue
13708 Chauvin Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13708 Chauvin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Laureate Park! in Lake Nona.
Beautiful home, move in ready. Minutes form Medical City! Washer and Dryer included. Community pool and Fitness Center.
Laureate Park in beautiful Lake Nona.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13708 Chauvin Avenue have any available units?
13708 Chauvin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13708 Chauvin Avenue have?
Some of 13708 Chauvin Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13708 Chauvin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
13708 Chauvin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13708 Chauvin Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 13708 Chauvin Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 13708 Chauvin Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 13708 Chauvin Avenue offers parking.
Does 13708 Chauvin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13708 Chauvin Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13708 Chauvin Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 13708 Chauvin Avenue has a pool.
Does 13708 Chauvin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 13708 Chauvin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 13708 Chauvin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13708 Chauvin Avenue has units with dishwashers.
