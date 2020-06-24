All apartments in Orlando
13650 BEHRING
Last updated January 27 2020 at 11:48 PM

13650 BEHRING

13650 Behring Ave · No Longer Available
Location

13650 Behring Ave, Orlando, FL 32827
Orlando International Airport

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come live the laureate park lifestyle in this one-story Park/Mews front home with SOLAR PANELS! Located on a quiet street, this home's charming front porch looks over a beautiful park/mews and features dark handscraped hardwood flooring, a gas cooktop and built-in wall oven with convection microwave, overlooking a huge granite island and the open concept kitchen/family room. The master suite has high ceilings and looks out over the park. Two additional bedrooms with adjacent full bath are located on the opposite side of the foyer. This home looks out to a detached garage with covered lanai and glass sliders, also it has a bright breakfast nook with lots of natural light. 2-car garage with high ceilings is located in the rear. Solar panels recently installed; ask how you can pay $0 electric bill while you rent this home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13650 BEHRING have any available units?
13650 BEHRING doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13650 BEHRING have?
Some of 13650 BEHRING's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13650 BEHRING currently offering any rent specials?
13650 BEHRING is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13650 BEHRING pet-friendly?
No, 13650 BEHRING is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13650 BEHRING offer parking?
Yes, 13650 BEHRING offers parking.
Does 13650 BEHRING have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13650 BEHRING does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13650 BEHRING have a pool?
No, 13650 BEHRING does not have a pool.
Does 13650 BEHRING have accessible units?
No, 13650 BEHRING does not have accessible units.
Does 13650 BEHRING have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13650 BEHRING has units with dishwashers.
