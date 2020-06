Amenities

The perfect garage apartment with private entrance and garage parking. This home features an elegant kitchen with full size stainless steel appliances. All utilities included. Less than one block from park space. Includes washer and dryer and access to all of the amenities in Lake Nona's Laureate Park, including a resort-style pool with cabanas. Very close to Medical City and the airport. Small dog/cat allowed.