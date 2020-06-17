All apartments in Orlando
13334 BOVET AVENUE
Last updated April 13 2019 at 9:43 AM

13334 BOVET AVENUE

13334 Bovet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

13334 Bovet Avenue, Orlando, FL 32827
Lake Nona

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BRAND NEW TOWNHOME - READY to Move in TODAY! This 3 Story 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE 2160 SF Luxury Townhome located in the highly sought-after area of Laureate Park in Lake Nona. Lot of windows, natural light and open-concept floorplan. Upon entering, you will be greeted by an open foyer, 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on the 1st floor. Walk up to your main level where you will find your gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cherry color cabinets, granite countertops, and oversized island. Continue to your third floor where you will find your owners suite with walk-in closets, double vanity, and walk in shower. Your guest room on the third floor has its own en-suite bathroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer located on same level as bedrooms for convenience. Laureate Park offers maintenance-free living and modern design. Our community is walking distance to the Laureate Park Village Center, where you will find the aquatic center, fitness center, Lakehouse Event Venue, and Canvas Restaurant and Market. A RATED SCHOOLS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13334 BOVET AVENUE have any available units?
13334 BOVET AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 13334 BOVET AVENUE have?
Some of 13334 BOVET AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13334 BOVET AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
13334 BOVET AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13334 BOVET AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 13334 BOVET AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 13334 BOVET AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 13334 BOVET AVENUE offers parking.
Does 13334 BOVET AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13334 BOVET AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13334 BOVET AVENUE have a pool?
No, 13334 BOVET AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 13334 BOVET AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 13334 BOVET AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 13334 BOVET AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13334 BOVET AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
