13334 BOVET AVENUE

BRAND NEW TOWNHOME - READY to Move in TODAY! This 3 Story 3 BEDRROMS 3.5 BATHS 2 CAR GARAGE 2160 SF Luxury Townhome located in the highly sought-after area of Laureate Park in Lake Nona. Lot of windows, natural light and open-concept floorplan. Upon entering, you will be greeted by an open foyer, 1 bedroom and 1 full bath on the 1st floor. Walk up to your main level where you will find your gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 42" cherry color cabinets, granite countertops, and oversized island. Continue to your third floor where you will find your owners suite with walk-in closets, double vanity, and walk in shower. Your guest room on the third floor has its own en-suite bathroom with walk-in closet. Laundry room with washer and dryer located on same level as bedrooms for convenience. Laureate Park offers maintenance-free living and modern design. Our community is walking distance to the Laureate Park Village Center, where you will find the aquatic center, fitness center, Lakehouse Event Venue, and Canvas Restaurant and Market. A RATED SCHOOLS