13095 Lessing Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel internet access

Come home to this beautiful like new 1/1 garage apartment in Laureate Park, conveniently located close to hospitals, schools, entertainment and restaurants. It has plenty of natural light and features stainless steel appliances, upgraded light fixtures, oversized cabinets, neutral colors throughout, and a stackable washer/dryer for your convenience. Utilities (Water, Power, Garbage, Basic Cable, Internet, Pest Control, Alarm Monitoring, and Lawn Care) are all included, so this is worry free living. One car parking space next to the front door (No Garage Space) and access to the community amenities is also included. This won't last! SET UP YOUR SHOWING APPOINTMENT TODAY!