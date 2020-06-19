All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1306 E KALEY STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1306 E KALEY STREET
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:42 PM

1306 E KALEY STREET

1306 Kaley Street · (407) 256-2470
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1306 Kaley Street, Orlando, FL 32806
Wadeview Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
BRAND NEW LUXURY CONSTRUCTION! Fantastic townhome with fenced in backyard, 2 car garage + extra parking space. This lovely townhouse is walking distance to Boone/Blankner Schools. All three bedrooms are on the second level with a huge master suite and closet. All brand new appliances and washer/dryer. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs. The SoDo/Wadeview Park Neighborhood is a flourishing Downtown Orlando Neighborhood. Wonderful free movies in the park, community pool, playground, large open spaces for picnics, and dog walking. Lawncare and pest control included. The home is vacant. PLEASE observe COVID-19 recommendations. The home is vacant. You must have a mask and gloves to view home in person.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 E KALEY STREET have any available units?
1306 E KALEY STREET has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1306 E KALEY STREET have?
Some of 1306 E KALEY STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1306 E KALEY STREET currently offering any rent specials?
1306 E KALEY STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 E KALEY STREET pet-friendly?
Yes, 1306 E KALEY STREET is pet friendly.
Does 1306 E KALEY STREET offer parking?
Yes, 1306 E KALEY STREET does offer parking.
Does 1306 E KALEY STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1306 E KALEY STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 E KALEY STREET have a pool?
Yes, 1306 E KALEY STREET has a pool.
Does 1306 E KALEY STREET have accessible units?
No, 1306 E KALEY STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 E KALEY STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1306 E KALEY STREET has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1306 E KALEY STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Twelve Oaks at Windermere
6025 Oakshadow St
Orlando, FL 32835
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Baber Park
5300 Lake Margaret Dr
Orlando, FL 32812
Coda
13645 East Colonial Drive
Orlando, FL 32826
Citi Lakes
12024 Meadowbend Loop
Orlando, FL 32821
Adele Place
7595 Sun Tree Cir
Orlando, FL 32807
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Camden Orange Court
668 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity