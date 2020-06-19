1306 E KALEY STREET

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

BRAND NEW LUXURY CONSTRUCTION! Fantastic townhome with fenced in backyard, 2 car garage + extra parking space. This lovely townhouse is walking distance to Boone/Blankner Schools. All three bedrooms are on the second level with a huge master suite and closet. All brand new appliances and washer/dryer. Laundry is conveniently located upstairs. The SoDo/Wadeview Park Neighborhood is a flourishing Downtown Orlando Neighborhood. Wonderful free movies in the park, community pool, playground, large open spaces for picnics, and dog walking. Lawncare and pest control included. The home is vacant. PLEASE observe COVID-19 recommendations. The home is vacant. You must have a mask and gloves to view home in person.