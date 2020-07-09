Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 1301 Palmer Street - 5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
1301 Palmer Street - 5
Last updated March 31 2019 at 5:23 AM
1 of 3
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1301 Palmer Street - 5
1301 Palmer St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
1301 Palmer St, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sought after Palmer Terrace Apartments features ground floor unit. Two bedroom, two bath.
NO PETS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have any available units?
1301 Palmer Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Orlando, FL
.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Orlando Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have?
Some of 1301 Palmer Street - 5's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1301 Palmer Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Palmer Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Palmer Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Orlando
.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd
Orlando, FL 32811
Village Lakes I&II
4901 Bottlebrush Ln
Orlando, FL 32808
Camden LaVina
9405 Dowden Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave
Orlando, FL 32801
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Alta Headwaters
4000 Headwaters Way
Orlando, FL 32837
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr
Orlando, FL 32839
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
12101 Fountainbrook Blvd
Orlando, FL 32825
Similar Pages
Orlando 1 Bedrooms
Orlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly Apartments
Orlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Melbourne, FL
Lakeland, FL
Kissimmee, FL
Palm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Altamonte Springs, FL
Sanford, FL
Winter Park, FL
Alafaya, FL
Port Orange, FL
Winter Garden, FL
Clermont, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Metro West
Airport North
Kirkman North
Millenia
Baldwin Park
Vista East
South Semoran
Central Business District
Apartments Near Colleges
Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus
Valencia College
Bethune-Cookman University
Daytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach