Last updated March 31 2019 at 5:23 AM

1301 Palmer Street - 5

1301 Palmer St · No Longer Available
Location

1301 Palmer St, Orlando, FL 32801
Lake Davis-Greenwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Sought after Palmer Terrace Apartments features ground floor unit. Two bedroom, two bath.
NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have any available units?
1301 Palmer Street - 5 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have?
Some of 1301 Palmer Street - 5's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 Palmer Street - 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1301 Palmer Street - 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 Palmer Street - 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 offer parking?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have a pool?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have accessible units?
No, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 Palmer Street - 5 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1301 Palmer Street - 5 has units with dishwashers.

